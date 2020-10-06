Welcome to our fourth Heisman Watch of the 2020 college football season. Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman candidates. We are not including players whose fall seasons were postponed or who opted out.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 13 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Ivan Maisel, Ryan McGee, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Total points: 64 (first-place votes: 12/13)

Notable: Lawrence threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in yet another impressive performance that has become the norm for the Tigers' quarterback. Clemson beat UVa 41-23, and once again, Lawrence didn't even need to play the whole game.

Quotable: "I guess we're in a pretty good position when we're kind of disappointed in an 18-point" win, Lawrence said.

Kyle Trask's four TD passes helped Florida topple South Carolina Saturday. AP Photo/John Raoux

Total points: 34 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Trask had his second straight big game, throwing for four TDs a week after he threw for six. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, Trask is the first SEC player with 10 passing TDs through his team's first two games of a season since Tim Couch did so in 1998.

Quotable: "He's a big, 6-foot-5 quarterback with a great arm. He moves his feet well. I could definitely see him as a Day 2 pick in April." -- Mel Kiper Jr.

Total points: 25 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Fields dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 this week simply because the Buckeyes haven't taken the field yet, but he's also the only player on this list who hasn't played a game, so that alone illustrates our voters' expectations for Fields once he does play.

Quotable: "He is accurate throwing downfield, and if he tightens up his ball placement a bit more during the 2020 season, he's going to be a high pick next year." -- Todd McShay

Total points: 18 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Miami was off last weekend, but King has a chance to prove he's a real Heisman contender this weekend when the Canes take on top-ranked Clemson. So far, so good for King, who has thrown for six TDs and no interceptions through three games.

Quotable: "He presents a lot of problems, especially if he gets out of the pocket and gets going with his legs," an ACC defensive coordinator said. "He's really, really quick. You're never going to get a good shot on him. He sets you up in his runs when he gets out of the pocket."

5. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

play 0:33 Trask connects with Pitts for the 13-yard TD Kyle Trask rolls out and throws the perfect pass to Kyle Pitts for the Gators touchdown.

Total points: 16 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Pitts added two more receiving TDs in the Gators' win over South Carolina on Saturday and now has six on the year. Per ESPN Stats & Information research, those six TDs tie a Florida record for receiving TDs in any two-game span.

Quotable: "He is a matchup nightmare for defenses," Trask said. "He's too big for cornerbacks and too fast for linebackers, so it gives defenses lots of trouble, and that's what you like to see."

Total points: 13 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Tua who? OK, it's probably too soon to make that statement, but Jones threw for 435 yards (a career high) and four touchdowns in Saturday's blowout win over Texas A&M, as Bama improved to 2-0 on the year.

Quotable: "We won, so it's a good game," Jones said when asked if it was his best performance.

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: Zach Wilson, BYU (7); Travis Etienne, Clemson (6); Jaylen Waddle, Alabama (4); Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (4); Sam Ehlinger, Texas (3); Shane Buechele, SMU (1)