Heisman Watch: Mac Jones leads Justin Fields -- for now

Welcome back to our weekly Heisman Watch for the 2020 college football season. Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman Trophy candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 14 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Harry Lyles Jr., Ryan McGee, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Total points: 55 (first-place votes: 4/14)

Notable: Jones maintains a slim lead here after Bama's bye week gave Justin Fields a chance to catch up. Still, Jones has played in more games than Fields and has a whopping 16 TDs on the year.

Alabama QB Mac Jones, who was off this past weekend, holds a slim lead over Justin Fields -- for now. Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

Quotable: "When he's able to see it and is not pressured and he's not running around for his life, he's really good," an SEC assistant said.

Heisman odds: +120

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

Total points: 47 (first-place votes: 5)

Notable: Fields threw for 314 yards and five TDs (and rushed for another) in a 49-27 win over Rutgers on Saturday. He has only 11 incompletions through three games.

Quotable: "He is very accurate throwing downfield and throws effectively off-schedule and off-platform. There is some zip on his ball, and he displays a quick release." -- Todd McShay

Heisman odds: +150

Total points: 42 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: Lawrence missed his second straight game (Clemson's upset loss to Notre Dame) for COVID-19 reasons. The good news is Lawrence says he's ready to return to practice. Clemson's star QB will look to build on his 17 TDs this season.

Quotable: "As a leader just to make sure we're all resetting after that kind of a game, but just going back to work," Lawrence said. "That's never been an issue here. Just get ready to make that championship run. I'm glad to be back, and I'm just excited to be back practicing this week."

Heisman odds: 3-1

Total points: 27 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: Trask had himself a day Saturday against Georgia, throwing for a career-high 474 yards and four touchdowns. He also became the first SEC quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns in five straight games.

Quotable: "This year, we have such an explosive offense, such a great team, top down," Trask said. "We just had a lot of confidence, a lot of energy."

Heisman odds: 7-1

Total points: 25 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Wilson accounted for three TDs in a blowout win over Boise State on Friday, throwing for 359 yards. Only six of his 27 passes fell incomplete and the Cougars stayed undefeated as they improved to 8-0.

Quotable: "I love his competitiveness and toughness in the pocket, and he has a high-end ability to extend plays. His deep-ball accuracy is also outstanding. If he continues playing this well, he's going to deserve first-round consideration come April." -- McShay

Heisman odds: 25-1

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (5, 1 first-place vote); Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (4); Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (4); D'Eriq King, QB, Miami (1)