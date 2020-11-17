Heisman Watch: Time to consider Kyle Trask a real contender

No. 6 Florida QB Kyle Trask says his focus is week-to-week as Gator fans anoint him with Heisman cheers after a terrific six-touchdown performance. (1:20)

Welcome back to our weekly Heisman Watch for the 2020 college football season. Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman Trophy candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 13 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Harry Lyles Jr., Ryan McGee, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

For the first time this season, Florida QB Kyle Trask leads Heisman Watch. Courtney Culbreath/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

Total points: 48 (first-place votes: 7/13)

Notable: Trask has been hanging around Heisman Watch all season, but for the first time this season, he tops it. That will happen when you have a sixth straight game with 4-plus passing TDs. Against Arkansas last Saturday, Trask tossed five first-half TDs and threw for 356 yards.

Quotable: "The more success teams have sometimes, the more individual awards come," Florida coach Dan Mullen said of Trask. "If we keep being successful as a team, we keep making plays, he's going to have the opportunity to get individual awards."

Heisman odds: +350

Total points: 46 (first-place votes: 2)

Notable: Jones and Alabama had their game against LSU postponed because of COVID-19, which means Jones hasn't played the last two weekends. Still, his résumé to this point remains impressive -- 16 TDs, just two interceptions and more than 2,000 yards passing.

Quotable: "He just keeps improving. I have been so impressed by his deep-ball accuracy and ability to stand in the pocket and make throws under pressure. I didn't see him as a potential first-round pick last year when he took over after Tua Tagovailoa's injury, but he has made his case so far through six games." -- Mel Kiper

Heisman odds: +180

Total points: 41 (first-place votes: 3)

Notable: Fields was also off this past weekend after Ohio State's game against Maryland was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak within the Terrapins' program. The lack of games played could hinder Fields' chances, but when on the field, he has performed to the tune of 11 TDs and zero interceptions. His QBR of 96.4 is tops in the FBS.

Quotable: "There's not much Fields can't do, and I've already seen improvement from him in his pocket presence and ability to see the field and go through his reads." -- Kiper

Heisman odds: +200

Total points: 31 (first-place votes: 1)

Notable: Lawrence will return this week after missing Clemson's previous two games because of a positive COVID-19 test. He has more of a hill to climb now, but was running away with the award before he had to sit out. He has 17 TDs through five games -- still 10th in the FBS.

Quotable: "He has made some highlight-reel throws and limited his mistakes. He makes it look easy. Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw." -- Kiper

Heisman odds: +200

Total points: 19 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Wilson holds steady in the No. 5 spot and continues to put up big numbers for 8-0 BYU. His 22 TDs put him in a tie for fourth in the FBS, and he has thrown just two interceptions.

Quotable: "Wilson has been pinpoint accurate to all levels of the field and has proven to be one of the best downfield passers in college football." -- Anthony Treash

Heisman odds: +2500

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (4); DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (4); Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (1); Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson (1)