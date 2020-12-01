Heisman Watch: Can Mac Jones and Kyle Trask hold off Trevor Lawrence?

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence completes 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant performance against Pittsburgh. (1:00)

Welcome back to our weekly Heisman Watch for the 2020 college football season. Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman Trophy candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 14 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Harry Lyles Jr., Ryan McGee, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Total points: 59 (first-place votes: 7/14)

Notable: Jones threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns (a career high) in the Iron Bowl. His 95.5 QBR is tops in the FBS, and he has thrown for 23 touchdowns on the year for the No. 1 Crimson Tide.

Quotable: "Not having Coach [Nick] Saban [who missed the game because he was diagnosed with COVID-19] is difficult and obviously he did a great job preparing all of us for a situation like this. It was clear we were prepared for this situation." -- Jones

Heisman odds: +140

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

Trask tossed for 256 yards and three TDs in Florida's win over Kentucky Saturday. AP Photo/John Raoux

Total points: 58 (first-place votes: 5/14)

Notable: During Saturday's win over Kentucky, Trask became the first player in school history with at least three TD passes in eight consecutive games. He benefited from the return of TE Kyle Pitts, who caught all three of his TD passes.

Quotable: "The sky's the limit. We have huge goals for this team." -- Trask

Heisman odds: -125

Total points: 39 (first-place votes: 2/14)

Notable: Lawrence returned from missing two games because of a COVID-19 diagnosis and didn't miss a beat. He threw for 403 yards and two touchdowns in Clemson's blowout win over Pitt -- and in what was likely his last home game for the Tigers.

Quotable: "This one, if it's the last one, it's good one to go out on." -- Lawrence

Heisman odds: +800

Total points: 18 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Wilson and BYU were off this past weekend and as of now, won't play again until Dec. 12. On the season, Wilson has thrown for 26 TDs (third in the FBS) and just two interceptions.

Quotable: "Expect him to be one of the top quarterbacks taken next April." -- PFF's Mike Renner

Heisman odds: +2000

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo (8); Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (8); Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (7); DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (5); Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (4); Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa (3); Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame (1)