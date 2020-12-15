Heisman Watch: Can a wide receiver take home college football's top award?

Alabama's DeVonta Smith fields the punt and cruises 84 yards into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:39)

Welcome back to our weekly Heisman Watch for the 2020 college football season. Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman Trophy candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 13 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Harry Lyles Jr., Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Smith has 11 receiving touchdowns in his last five games. AP Photo/Michael Woods

Total points: 54 (first-place votes: 7/13)

Notable: Smith scored on an 84-yard punt return in Bama's blowout win over Arkansas on Saturday. He leads the FBS in receiving yards, is second in receiving touchdowns and has 11 of those in the last five games.

Quotable: "He's so smooth as a route runner and is stellar after the catch. He is a special player." -- Mel Kiper

Heisman odds: +450

2. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Total points: 52 (first-place votes: 4/13)

Notable: Jones went 24-of-29 for 208 yards passing in the Tide's win over Arkansas on Saturday. It wasn't his biggest performance of the year, but it kept him in the race. His QBR of 96 is still tops in the FBS, too.

Quotable: "I really like the touch, ball placement and trajectory on those vertical shots -- he gives his wide receivers a chance to make plays." -- Todd McShay

Heisman odds: -225

Total points: 39 (first-place votes: 1/13)

Notable: Saturday was a mixed bag for Trask -- he threw for 474 yards and two touchdowns, but also two interceptions -- and the Gators were stunned by LSU. Still, his body of work over the course of the season keeps him in the hunt.

Quotable: "Trask had his worst game of the season against a completely depleted defense. That's a dagger." -- David Hale

Heisman odds: +350

Total points: 28 (first-place votes: 1/13)

Notable: The Tigers were off this weekend, which means Lawrence's Heisman hopes rest on a big showing in the ACC title game against Notre Dame. Lawrence, who was in the lead for much of the season before missing games because of COVID-19, will need a big performance this weekend.

Quotable: "If I had to put my money on it, I'd say Trevor Lawrence is going to come out and have a hell of a ballgame and Clemson's going to win," an ACC coach said.

Heisman odds: +1400

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (7); Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame (5); Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (5); Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (2); Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (1); Najee Harris, RB, Alabama (1); Jaret Patterson, RB, Buffalo (1)