Heisman Watch: Can DeVonta Smith hold off his own teammates?

Alabama senior DeVonta Smith details the trust between he and Mac Jones after winning the SEC Championship. (2:36)

Welcome back to our weekly Heisman Watch for the 2020 college football season. Throughout the season, ESPN.com writers will vote on their top Heisman Trophy candidates.

To get the final rankings, we use the following methodology: 14 voters, five votes each. Points system: five points for first-place votes, four points for second-place votes, three points for third-place votes, two points for fourth-place votes and one point for fifth-place votes.

Voters: Andrea Adelson, Kyle Bonagura, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, David M. Hale, Sam Khan Jr., Chris Low, Harry Lyles Jr., Ryan McGee, Adam Rittenberg, Alex Scarborough, Mark Schlabach, Tom VanHaaren, Dave Wilson

Can Smith (right) hold off his QB Mac Jones? Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Total points: 59 (first-place votes: 8/14)

Notable: Smith continued his torrid pace to end the season, tallying 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Bama's SEC championship game win over Florida. He also had a fumble recovery.

Quotable: "In a normal year, where he'd have gotten to pad some stats against nonconference opponents, he might have had a shot at the FBS record for receiving yards. But that's just the thing: Smith didn't pad his stats anywhere. Some of his biggest games -- 167 yards vs. Georgia, 203 vs. Mississippi State, 144 vs. Kentucky, 171 against Auburn -- were against the best competition." -- David Hale

Heisman odds: -170

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill

2. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Total points: 45 (first-place votes: 4/14)

Notable: When one Alabama offensive player does well, they all do, and Jones was the facilitator again Saturday. Against Florida, he threw for 418 yards and five touchdowns. His 32 TDs on the season are second in the FBS.

Quotable: "He just keeps improving. I have been so impressed by his deep-ball accuracy and ability to stand in the pocket and make throws under pressure." -- Mel Kiper

Heisman odds: +160

Bowl Mania is back! Compete for $25,000 in guaranteed prizes! Play for Free

Total points: 44 (first-place votes: 1/14)

Notable: It might be too late for Lawrence to win the award, but he definitely ended his regular season on a high note in the Tigers' ACC championship game win over Notre Dame. He threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 90 yards and another TD.

Quotable: "It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence," Dabo Swinney said. "I know that has become a stat award, but if you watch and you don't know this is the best player in the country, I don't what you're looking at."

Heisman odds: +1500

Total points: 28 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Trask and the Gators lost to Alabama, but it was close because he tossed for 408 yards and three touchdowns. His 43 TDs lead the FBS this season.

Quotable: "We were rolling pretty good," Trask said of the Alabama game. "We just ran out of time."

Heisman odds: +2000

5. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Total points: 23 (first-place votes: 0)

Notable: Jones and Smith have produced most of the Heisman hype out of Bama this year, but don't forget Harris, who rushed for 178 yards and scored five touchdowns against Florida on Saturday.

Quotable: "I've been catching the ball since birth," Harris said. "People don't expect it because of the running back name, but I can catch."

Heisman odds: +2500

Others receiving votes:

Total points in parentheses: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida (6); Zach Wilson, QB, BYU (5)