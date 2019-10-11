Improved Oklahoma defense faces biggest test in Texas

According to Playstation's Player Impact Rating, LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. are given a 92 and 91, respectively. (0:21)

NORMAN, Okla. -- When Texas Tech running back SaRodorick Thompson broke free and headed toward the Oklahoma end zone on Sept. 28, Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell pursued with one thought in mind.

"It's not a touchdown until they actually score."

Once Turner-Yell-- who scores 56 on the PlayStation Player Impact Ratings -- tracked down Thompson at the Oklahoma 2 after a ton of sprinting and a 58-yard gain, the Sooners could've conceded a touchdown in the subsequent series. It's what casual observers have come to expect in recent years from an Oklahoma defense that has seemed to exemplify critics' assertions that Big 12 teams don't stop anyone.

This series was -- and this season is -- different for the Sooners, though. The next three Texas Tech plays were of the negative variety: two for lost yardage and an incomplete pass. The Red Raiders settled for a field goal in what would be a blowout Oklahoma win.

That chain of events was evidence of a revamped defense that new coordinator Alex Grinch oversees this year. The No. 6 Sooners (5-0), who meet No. 11 Texas (4-1) in the annual Red River Showdown on Saturday, are a different outfit.

"If we don't give effort and we're not recognized for effort at the University of Oklahoma," Grinch said, "then I'm a con man and they're a fraud."

Effort hasn't been a question for this Oklahoma defense. It has played hard, fast and furious through the first five games.

The numbers tell the story. Last season, the Sooners were 101st in the FBS in points allowed per game (33.3). This season, they're 25th (19). In 2018, they were 111th in yards allowed per pass attempt (8.43) and 129th in passing yards allowed per game (294). Now they're in the top 51 in both categories (6.82 and 197.8, respectively).

And their third-down defense has been stellar: The Sooners allow conversions on only 24.6% of third downs (fifth best in the country), compared with nearly double that rate a year ago (46.4%, 118th nationally).

The key to this improvement?

"Mentality. Want to. All-out effort," defensive tackle Neville Gallimore said.

Texas, however, will be the Sooners' biggest test to date. Oklahoma hasn't been truly pushed yet this season, with Houston being the most productive offensive the Sooners have faced (the Cougars average 33.8 points per game). The Longhorns, who are averaging 41.8 points per contest, have a plethora of offensive options.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has an 89 rating, is responsible for 11 touchdowns in his career against Oklahoma, the most he's had against any opponent. He was responsible for five in last year's Red River Showdown, a 48-45 Texas victory.

"He's a heck of a player," Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. "He's certainly the catalyst for that entire team."

Texas receiver Devin Duvernay (87 rating) has been one of the nation's best pass-catchers this season, with 45 receptions (tied for second) and the best catch rate among receivers with at least 40 targets (85%). Collin Johnson, a big, physical receiver who bypassed the NFL draft to return for his senior season, will be healthy enough to play after missing Texas' last three games.

The Sooners have had some impact players on defense this season, with Gallimore (58 rating) and linebacker Kenneth Murray (59 rating) leading the way.

Gallimore has been consistently disruptive in opposing backfields this season, with three tackles for loss, a sack, three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles while also dealing with plenty of double- teams. He's part of a defensive line that has been extremely productive, with Ronnie Perkins (30 rating) and Jalen Redmond (83) also making plays.

Murray, the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, has been productive, leading the Sooners in tackles (37) while adding four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. If the Sooners are to slow down the Longhorns, Oklahoma will need its front seven to play the way it has in the first five games.

It was after last year's Red River Showdown that Riley made a change at defensive coordinator. The firing of Mike Stoops paved the way for Grinch to join Oklahoma this offseason, and so far, the returns have been positive. While the speed and physical nature with which the Sooners play is evident, their mental approach seems just as important, even when they give up a big play.

"If you get a big play on us, congrats," Turner-Yell said. "Do it again."