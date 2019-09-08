        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 2

          Lawrence shines in Clemson's win over Texas A&M (1:07)

          Trevor Lawrence throws for 268 yards and finishes with two touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson takes down No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10. (1:07)

          12:03 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Week 2 of the college football season seemed to separate the elite teams fighting for spots in the College Football Playoff from the rest of the field.

          Throughout the season, our college football writers will pick their top four teams after each week's action. And this week, only six programs received votes.

          No. 1 Clemson dominated against No. 12 Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 24-10.

          Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for a touchdown and ran for another.

          No. 2 Alabama rolled over New Mexico State 62-10. There was no sluggish start for the Crimson Tide in Week 2, as they took a 38-0 lead into halftime.

          No. 3 Georgia had no trouble with Murray State, winning 63-17.

          No. 4 Oklahoma got another big game from QB Jalen Hurts, as the Sooners breezed to a 70-14 victory over South Dakota.

          Justin Fields was again the star for No. 5 Ohio State, passing for two scores and running for two more as the Buckeyes blanked Cincinnati 42-0.

          And No. 6 LSU showed it could win a big game on the road, outscoring No. 9 Texas 45-38.

          Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 2, not their projections about how the season will end.

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
          Edward Aschoff: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
          Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma
          Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma
          David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Georgia
          Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Chris Low: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
          Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Alabama
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
          Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State

