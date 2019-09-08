College Football Playoff picks after Week 2

Trevor Lawrence throws for 268 yards and finishes with two touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson takes down No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10. (1:07)

Week 2 of the college football season seemed to separate the elite teams fighting for spots in the College Football Playoff from the rest of the field.

Throughout the season, our college football writers will pick their top four teams after each week's action. And this week, only six programs received votes.

No. 1 Clemson dominated against No. 12 Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 24-10.

Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for a touchdown and ran for another.

No. 2 Alabama rolled over New Mexico State 62-10. There was no sluggish start for the Crimson Tide in Week 2, as they took a 38-0 lead into halftime.

No. 3 Georgia had no trouble with Murray State, winning 63-17.

No. 4 Oklahoma got another big game from QB Jalen Hurts, as the Sooners breezed to a 70-14 victory over South Dakota.

Justin Fields was again the star for No. 5 Ohio State, passing for two scores and running for two more as the Buckeyes blanked Cincinnati 42-0.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes Clemson (2-0) 14/14 Alabama (2-0) 14/14 Oklahoma (2-0) 12/14 LSU (2-0) 8/14 Ohio State (2-0) 6/14 Georgia (2-0) 2/14

And No. 6 LSU showed it could win a big game on the road, outscoring No. 9 Texas 45-38.

Joe Burrow passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns to lead LSU.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 2, not their projections about how the season will end.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU

Edward Aschoff: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma

David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Georgia

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Chris Low: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State

Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Alabama

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State