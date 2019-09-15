        <
        >

          College Football Playoff picks after Week 3

          play
          Hurts uses legs for Oklahoma TD (0:42)

          Jalen Hurts runs 55 yards to start the game for the Sooners, and finishes the drive with a 30-yard touchdown run. (0:42)

          12:21 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Week 3 of the college football season was a good one for the elite teams expected to battle for the College Football Playoff.

          Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking which four teams they think belong in the CFP right now.

          No. 1 Clemson went into the Carrier Dome on Saturday and came away with a 41-6 win over Syracuse.

          No. 2 Alabama pulled away from South Carolina for a 47-23 win. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns.

          No. 3 Georgia had no trouble with Arkansas State, rolling to a 55-0 win. QB Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

          No. 4 LSU pulled away in the middle quarters to beat Northwestern State 65-14.

          No. 5 Oklahoma enjoyed its trip to the West Coast, beating UCLA at the Rose Bowl 48-14. And No. 6 Ohio State rolled past Indiana, 51-10.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 3, not their projections about how the season will end.

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma 4. Ohio State
          Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
          David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Georgia
          Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Chris Low: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Alabama
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
          Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices