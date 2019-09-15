College Football Playoff picks after Week 3

Jalen Hurts runs 55 yards to start the game for the Sooners, and finishes the drive with a 30-yard touchdown run. (0:42)

Week 3 of the college football season was a good one for the elite teams expected to battle for the College Football Playoff.

Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking which four teams they think belong in the CFP right now.

No. 1 Clemson went into the Carrier Dome on Saturday and came away with a 41-6 win over Syracuse.

No. 2 Alabama pulled away from South Carolina for a 47-23 win. Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns.

No. 3 Georgia had no trouble with Arkansas State, rolling to a 55-0 win. QB Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes Clemson (3-0) 12/12 Alabama (3-0) 12/12 Oklahoma (3-0) 10/12 Ohio State (3-0) 6/12 LSU (3-0) 4/12 Georgia (3-0) 2/12

No. 4 LSU pulled away in the middle quarters to beat Northwestern State 65-14.

No. 5 Oklahoma enjoyed its trip to the West Coast, beating UCLA at the Rose Bowl 48-14. And No. 6 Ohio State rolled past Indiana, 51-10.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 3, not their projections about how the season will end.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma 4. Ohio State

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State

David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Georgia

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Chris Low: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Alabama

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma