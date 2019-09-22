        <
        >

          College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

          play
          Georgia bats Book's 4th-down prayer down to secure win (0:32)

          Ian Book feels heavy pressure and sends his 4th-down pass downfield, and it's batted down by Georgia to secure the home victory. (0:32)

          11:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Week 4 was another good one for the top teams competing for spots in the College Football Playoff.

          Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the CFP right now.

          Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdown passes, and No. 1 Clemson won its 19th straight with an overwhelming 52-10 victory over Charlotte.

          No. 2 Alabama had no trouble against Southern Miss in a 49-7 win. Tua Tagovailoa threw for more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) for the fourth time in his career. The Crimson Tide's defense held Southern Miss to 226 total yards and 1.6 yards per carry.

          No. 3 Georgia had by far the toughest Week 4 matchup among the top teams, taking on No. 7 Notre Dame. The Bulldogs held on for a 23-17 victory after trailing at halftime.

          Quarterback Joe Burrow (398 yards, six TDs) again put up Heisman-worthy stats for No. 4 LSU in its 66-38 win over Vanderbilt.

          No. 5 Oklahoma was off this week.

          No. 6 Ohio State trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5. Justin Fields dominated again, passing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more scores in the second quarter alone before his backups took over.

          Two new teams -- No. 8 Auburn and No. 13 Wisconsin -- also received at least one vote this week.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 4, not their projections about how the season will end.

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
          Edward Aschoff: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
          Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Wisconsin
          Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Georgia
          David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma
          Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Georgia; 4. Auburn
          Chris Low: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Auburn
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
          Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Alabama
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
          Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma

