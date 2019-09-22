College Football Playoff picks after Week 4

Week 4 was another good one for the top teams competing for spots in the College Football Playoff.
Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the CFP right now.
Trevor Lawrence threw two first-half touchdown passes, and No. 1 Clemson won its 19th straight with an overwhelming 52-10 victory over Charlotte.
No. 2 Alabama had no trouble against Southern Miss in a 49-7 win. Tua Tagovailoa threw for more touchdowns (five) than incompletions (four) for the fourth time in his career. The Crimson Tide's defense held Southern Miss to 226 total yards and 1.6 yards per carry.
No. 3 Georgia had by far the toughest Week 4 matchup among the top teams, taking on No. 7 Notre Dame. The Bulldogs held on for a 23-17 victory after trailing at halftime.
Quarterback Joe Burrow (398 yards, six TDs) again put up Heisman-worthy stats for No. 4 LSU in its 66-38 win over Vanderbilt.
No. 5 Oklahoma was off this week.
No. 6 Ohio State trounced Miami (Ohio) 76-5. Justin Fields dominated again, passing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more scores in the second quarter alone before his backups took over.
Two new teams -- No. 8 Auburn and No. 13 Wisconsin -- also received at least one vote this week.
Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 4, not their projections about how the season will end.
Andrea Adelson: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
Edward Aschoff: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Wisconsin
Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Georgia
David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma
Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Georgia; 4. Auburn
Chris Low: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Georgia; 4. Auburn
Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
Ryan McGee: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Alabama
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Georgia; 4. Oklahoma