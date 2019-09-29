College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

No college football team ranked in the AP Top 10 lost, but only one of them was truly tested.
Top-ranked Clemson survived an upset bid from unranked North Carolina. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown's decision to go for two after Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown rush brought UNC within 21-20 didn't work out, and the defending champs extended their winning streak to 20 games.
Alabama, meanwhile, put on a clinic against Ole Miss. Tua Tagovailoa threw five of his six touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who broke Amari Cooper's single-game program record for receiving yards (274) and TDs in a 59-31 rout.
Even though No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU were idle, the SEC continued its dominance. Bo Nix and JaTarvious Whitlow combined for six total touchdowns as No. 7 Auburn routed Mississippi State 56-23.
Outside the SEC, No. 5 Ohio State raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead en route to a 48-7 win at Nebraska. While J.K. Dobbins led the Buckeyes with 177 rushing yards, it was Master Teague III (13 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Justin Fields (12/72/1) who found the end zone.
Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts upped his bid for the Heisman Trophy by throwing for three touchdowns and 415 yards, while also running for 70 yards and a score in the sixth-ranked Sooners' 55-16 victory over Texas Tech.
Through the end of September, the race for the College Football Playoff is beginning to take shape.
Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 5. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)
Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma
Edward Aschoff: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Clemson; 4. Ohio State
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Clemson
Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama; 2. Auburn; 3. LSU; 4. Georgia
David M. Hale: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Auburn; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
Chris Low: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Auburn; 4. Clemson
Ivan Maisel: 1. Oklahoma; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Alabama
Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Auburn; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. LSU
Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama; 2. Georgia; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma