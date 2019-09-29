College Football Playoff picks after Week 5

Tua Tagovailoa fires to DeVonta Smith who rushes to the end zone while managing to stay inbounds for an Alabama 25-yard touchdown. (0:37)

No college football team ranked in the AP Top 10 lost, but only one of them was truly tested.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for making the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Top-ranked Clemson survived an upset bid from unranked North Carolina. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown's decision to go for two after Javonte Williams' 1-yard touchdown rush brought UNC within 21-20 didn't work out, and the defending champs extended their winning streak to 20 games.

Alabama, meanwhile, put on a clinic against Ole Miss. Tua Tagovailoa threw five of his six touchdown passes to DeVonta Smith, who broke Amari Cooper's single-game program record for receiving yards (274) and TDs in a 59-31 rout.

Even though No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU were idle, the SEC continued its dominance. Bo Nix and JaTarvious Whitlow combined for six total touchdowns as No. 7 Auburn routed Mississippi State 56-23.

Outside the SEC, No. 5 Ohio State raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead en route to a 48-7 win at Nebraska. While J.K. Dobbins led the Buckeyes with 177 rushing yards, it was Master Teague III (13 carries, 81 yards, 2 TDs) and quarterback Justin Fields (12/72/1) who found the end zone.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (5-0) 14/14 Clemson (5-0) 11/14 Ohio State (5-0) 10/14 Oklahoma (4-0) 8/14 LSU (4-0) 6/14 Auburn (5-0) 4/14 Georgia (4-0) 3/14

Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts upped his bid for the Heisman Trophy by throwing for three touchdowns and 415 yards, while also running for 70 yards and a score in the sixth-ranked Sooners' 55-16 victory over Texas Tech.

Through the end of September, the race for the College Football Playoff is beginning to take shape.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 5. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma

Edward Aschoff: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Clemson; 4. Ohio State

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Clemson

Heather Dinich: 1. Alabama; 2. Auburn; 3. LSU; 4. Georgia

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Auburn; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Auburn; 4. Clemson

Ivan Maisel: 1. Oklahoma; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Alabama

Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Auburn; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. LSU

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama; 2. Georgia; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Ohio State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma