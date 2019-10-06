College Football Playoff picks after Week 6

Jake Fromm says Georgia played a complete game against Tennessee and admires the selfless mindsets of his teammates this season. (0:47)

Week 6 of the college football season provided a challenge.

Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the College Football Playoff right now.

But this week, both No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson were off. How would the Crimson Tide and Tigers do in this week's voting?

The other top teams had impressive victories.

No. 3 Georgia rolled past Tennessee 43-14, as quarterback Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes and the Bulldogs' defense blanked the Volunteers in the second half.

No. 4 Ohio State overcame a slow start to beat No. 25 Michigan State 34-10. Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes for the Buckeyes and ran for another, and J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards and a touchdown.

No. 5 LSU took care of Utah State 42-6, as Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns and became the first LSU quarterback to eclipse 300 yards passing in four consecutive games.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes Alabama (5-0) 13/14 Ohio State (6-0) 13/14 Clemson (5-0) 9/14 LSU (5-0) 8/14 Georgia (5-0) 7/14 Oklahoma (5-0) 6/14

No. 6 Oklahoma pulled away from Kansas in the second and third quarters to beat the Jayhawks 45-20. Jalen Hurts threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns for the Sooners and ran for two more, while Rhamondre Stevenson added 109 yards rushing and a score on only five carries.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 6. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State

Edward Aschoff: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Ohio State; 4. Clemson

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Clemson

Heather Dinich: 1 Alabama; 2. LSU; 3. Georgia; 4. Ohio State

David M. Hale: 1. Clemson; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Georgia

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Georgia

Chris Low: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. LSU; 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Georgia

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Georgia; 4. LSU

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Oklahoma