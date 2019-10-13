        <
        >

          College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

          play
          Lawrence shines with 4 total TDs in win vs. FSU (0:59)

          Trevor Lawrence rushes for one touchdown and throws for three more in Clemson's win over Florida State. (0:59)

          12:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Week 7 of the college football season provided a first-rate upset, with South Carolina winning at No. 3 Georgia in two overtimes.

          The other top teams continued to win.

          No. 1 Alabama rolled past No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns.

          No. 2 Clemson won its 21st consecutive game with a 45-14 victory over Florida State. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes.

          No. 5 LSU outscored No. 7 Florida 42-28. Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three TDs.

          No. 6 Oklahoma won the Red River Showdown over Texas 34-27, with Sooners QB Jalen Hurts passing for three scores.

          Ohio State, which was tied for No. 3 with Georgia, was off this week.

          Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the College Football Playoff right now.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 7. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

          Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
          Edward Aschoff: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Clemson; 4. Ohio State
          Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
          Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma
          Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Chris Low: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
          Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Clemson
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Mark Schlabach: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Oklahoma

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices