College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

Week 7 of the college football season provided a first-rate upset, with South Carolina winning at No. 3 Georgia in two overtimes.

The other top teams continued to win.

No. 1 Alabama rolled past No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns.

No. 2 Clemson won its 21st consecutive game with a 45-14 victory over Florida State. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes.

No. 5 LSU outscored No. 7 Florida 42-28. Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three TDs.

No. 6 Oklahoma won the Red River Showdown over Texas 34-27, with Sooners QB Jalen Hurts passing for three scores.

Ohio State, which was tied for No. 3 with Georgia, was off this week.

Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the College Football Playoff right now.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 7. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State

Edward Aschoff: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Clemson; 4. Ohio State

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU

Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Chris Low: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma

Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU

Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Clemson

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Oklahoma