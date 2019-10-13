College Football Playoff picks after Week 7

Week 7 of the college football season provided a first-rate upset, with South Carolina winning at No. 3 Georgia in two overtimes.
The other top teams continued to win.
No. 1 Alabama rolled past No. 24 Texas A&M 47-28, as Tua Tagovailoa threw for four touchdowns.
No. 2 Clemson won its 21st consecutive game with a 45-14 victory over Florida State. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes.
No. 5 LSU outscored No. 7 Florida 42-28. Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three TDs.
No. 6 Oklahoma won the Red River Showdown over Texas 34-27, with Sooners QB Jalen Hurts passing for three scores.
Ohio State, which was tied for No. 3 with Georgia, was off this week.
Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the College Football Playoff right now.
Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 7. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)
Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama; 2. Clemson; 3. LSU; 4. Ohio State
Edward Aschoff: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
Kyle Bonagura: 1. Alabama; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Clemson; 4. Ohio State
Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oklahoma
Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
Chris Low: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. LSU; 4. Oklahoma
Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. Alabama; 3. Oklahoma; 4. LSU
Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Ohio State; 4. Clemson
Adam Rittenberg: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson; 2. Oklahoma; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
Mark Schlabach: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Oklahoma
Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Oklahoma