        <
        >

          College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

          play
          Burrow, LSU prevail over Auburn (1:08)

          Joe Burrow throws for 321 yards and a touchdown, and he adds another TD with a running score as No. 2 LSU holds off No. 9 Auburn 23-20. (1:08)

          11:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the playoff right now. This weekend, No. 5 Oklahoma's 48-41 loss at Kansas State on Saturday dropped the Sooners from the writers' top four.

          Kansas State withstood a fourth-quarter rally from Oklahoma after the Wildcats built their lead with a 17-0 third quarter.

          The other top-ranked teams won Saturday.

          No. 1 Alabama routed Arkansas 48-7 with Mac Jones filling in nicely for injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Jones passed for 235 yards and three scores.

          No. 2 LSU edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20. Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

          No. 3 Ohio State rolled past No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7.

          No. 4 Clemson had no trouble against Boston College.

          The 59-7 win was Clemson's 23rd consecutive victory. Trevor Lawrence passed for 275 yards and three TDs.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 9. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

          Andrea Adelson: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State
          Edward Aschoff: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State; 2. Alabama; 3. Clemson; 4. LSU
          Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Penn State
          Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          David Hale: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Alabama
          Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          Chris Low: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Clemson; 4. Penn State
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Alabama
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. LSU; 4. Clemson

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices