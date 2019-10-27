College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

Joe Burrow throws for 321 yards and a touchdown, and he adds another TD with a running score as No. 2 LSU holds off No. 9 Auburn 23-20. (1:08)

Each week during the season, our college football writers are picking the four teams they think belong in the playoff right now. This weekend, No. 5 Oklahoma's 48-41 loss at Kansas State on Saturday dropped the Sooners from the writers' top four.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Kansas State withstood a fourth-quarter rally from Oklahoma after the Wildcats built their lead with a 17-0 third quarter.

The other top-ranked teams won Saturday.

No. 1 Alabama routed Arkansas 48-7 with Mac Jones filling in nicely for injured starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Jones passed for 235 yards and three scores.

No. 2 LSU edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20. Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes LSU (8-0) 13/13 Alabama (8-0) 13/13 Ohio State (8-0) 12/13 Clemson (8-0) 12/13 Penn State (8-0) 2/13

No. 3 Ohio State rolled past No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7.

No. 4 Clemson had no trouble against Boston College.

The 59-7 win was Clemson's 23rd consecutive victory. Trevor Lawrence passed for 275 yards and three TDs.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 9. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

Andrea Adelson: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Alabama; 4. Ohio State

Edward Aschoff: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Ohio State; 2. Alabama; 3. Clemson; 4. LSU

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Penn State

Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

David Hale: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Alabama

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Chris Low: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Alabama; 3. Clemson; 4. Penn State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Alabama; 4. Clemson

Mark Schlabach: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Alabama

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Alabama; 2. Ohio State; 3. LSU; 4. Clemson