College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

Ed Orgeron says he is proud of LSU's fast start after his team beats Ole Miss 58-37. (0:25)

After the season-ending hip injury suffered by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, the Tide for the first time this season were not included in our writers' votes for the College Football Playoff as of this week.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Alabama won easily over Mississippi State 38-7, but Tagovailoa was injured late in the first half with the Tide ahead 35-7.

The nation's top four teams all won on Saturday.

No. 1 LSU outscored Ole Miss 58-37. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns but was also intercepted twice.

Most popular playoff picks Team (Record) Votes LSU (10-0) 14/14 Clemson (11-0) 14/14 Ohio State (10-0) 14/14 Georgia (9-1) 9/14 Oregon (9-1) 4/14 Utah (9-1) 1/14

No. 2 Ohio State had no trouble against Rutgers in a 56-21 win. No. 3 Clemson rolled over Wake Forest 52-3.

No. 4 Georgia was tested by Auburn, but the Bulldogs wrapped up the SEC East division title with a 21-14 win.

Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 12. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

Andrea Adelson: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Georgia

Edward Aschoff: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Kyle Bonagura: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Utah

Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

David Hale: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Chris Low: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Oregon

Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4.Oregon

Adam Rittenberg: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Alex Scarborough: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia

Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oregon

Tom VanHaaren: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Oregon