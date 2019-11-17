        <
          College Football Playoff picks after Week 12

          Orgeron proud of fast start vs. Ole Miss

          Ed Orgeron says he is proud of LSU's fast start after his team beats Ole Miss 58-37. (0:25)

          1:33 AM ET
          • ESPN

          After the season-ending hip injury suffered by Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday, the Tide for the first time this season were not included in our writers' votes for the College Football Playoff as of this week.

          Alabama won easily over Mississippi State 38-7, but Tagovailoa was injured late in the first half with the Tide ahead 35-7.

          The nation's top four teams all won on Saturday.

          No. 1 LSU outscored Ole Miss 58-37. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 489 yards and five touchdowns but was also intercepted twice.

          No. 2 Ohio State had no trouble against Rutgers in a 56-21 win. No. 3 Clemson rolled over Wake Forest 52-3.

          No. 4 Georgia was tested by Auburn, but the Bulldogs wrapped up the SEC East division title with a 21-14 win.

          Here's how our writers see the playoff field after Week 12. (Note: These are not their projections for how the season will end.)

          Andrea Adelson: 1. LSU; 2. Clemson; 3. Ohio State; 4. Georgia
          Edward Aschoff: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Kyle Bonagura: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Utah
          Bill Connelly: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Heather Dinich: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          David Hale: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Sam Khan Jr.: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Chris Low: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Ivan Maisel: 1. Ohio State; 2. LSU; 3. Clemson; 4. Oregon
          Ryan McGee: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4.Oregon
          Adam Rittenberg: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Alex Scarborough: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Georgia
          Mark Schlabach: 1. Clemson; 2. LSU; 3. Ohio State; 4. Oregon
          Tom VanHaaren: 1. LSU; 2. Ohio State; 3. Clemson; 4. Oregon

