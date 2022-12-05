An unconventional trick play, upsets and game winners: Champ weekend had it all

R.J. Hubert picks off Caleb Williams and Ja'Quinden Jackson rushes in for a 53-yard Utah touchdown. (edited) (1:20)

Conference championship weekend brought a little bit of everything: upsets, down-to-the-wire games, big-name coaching hires and quality plays all around.

Here's the best of what happened in the last weekend of the college football regular season.

Best trick play

This isn't your average trick play. And it's technically not a trick play at all. However, Georgia safety Christopher Smith tricked LSU so well that he ran this missed field goal attempt all the way to the other end of the field to score a touchdown.

What a smart play by Christopher Smith.



Just waited for everyone and then took it to the house. pic.twitter.com/o1WtbQJNkU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

He fooled them, so it counts.

And while we're talking about Georgia, can we just take a moment to appreciate Jalen Carter for being Jalen Carter?

Jalen Carter is a BAD MAN 😳 pic.twitter.com/ENFeSG8hAu — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) December 3, 2022

Best troll

Utah ended USC's playoff chances Friday night by beating the Trojans 47-24 in the Pac-12 title game. It was USC's second loss of the season and second loss to Utah, as the Utes successfully defended their conference title.

But the win for Utah wouldn't have been as sweet without some good trolling. During the game, Utah's sideline had some fun poking at the USC towel guys, who tend to get riled up.

Quarterback Caleb Williams paints his nails every week before games, and his message this week was similar to that of what he had against Notre Dame. But this is the kind of thing to come right back around following a loss.

And QB Cam Rising had this to add.

Someone asked Cam Rising about Caleb Williams' nails.



"He had f*** Utah on there? That's cute. You know, you can do whatever you want, put whatever you want on your nails. I'm not, not gonna judge you for whatever you do, but yeah, I hope he liked it." — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 3, 2022

Alas, Ohio State benefitted most from the USC loss, as the Buckeyes are on to the College Football Playoff, while USC is on to the Cotton Bowl.

For more of the best trolls, check this out.

Best mishap

Anytime we get a chance to talk about Purdue's big drum, we're going to talk about it.

It made its way to the Big Ten championship, but because of its very large nature, it did in fact hit a road bump.

lol The Big Drum got stuck in the photo editing room pic.twitter.com/4NJnM8ekIP — Patrick Barron 🐻 (@BlueBarronPhoto) December 4, 2022

Need to catch up on drum wars? Check this out.

Don't worry, though. The drum eventually got out onto the field.

The Big Bass Drum has made it ⁦@dwil⁩ pic.twitter.com/Q3NlFZMDJw — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 4, 2022

Best game winner

First Kansas State had a big stop at the goal line to prevent TCU from scoring on fourth down, then the Wildcats kicked the game-winning field goal to claim the Big 12 title.

play 0:38 Kansas State claims Big 12 title with winning FG in OT Ty Zentner knocks in the 31-yard field goal, giving Kansas State an overtime win and the Big 12 title.

And, of course, the celebrations continued in the locker room.

Smoke em if you got 'em pic.twitter.com/Xc7rABxEux — K-State Football (@KStateFB) December 3, 2022

But even though the Horned Frogs lost the game, TCU became the first school from Texas to be selected for the College Football Playoff, also giving them reason to celebrate.

Small-school moment

Just WOW. This touchdown from Incarnate Word is incredible.