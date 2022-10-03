Capital One Fan Vote: Which unbeaten top-10 team was most impressive Saturday?

The balance of power in college football continued to sort itself out as several top teams posted impressive wins against tough foes Saturday to bolster their case as a playoff contender.

Alabama went to Fayetteville and beat Arkansas despite missing starting quarterback Bryce Young for most of the game. Clemson handled unbeaten ACC rival NC State in a top-10 tussle. Michigan hit the road and roughed up Iowa in one of the Big Ten's most hostile environments. Oklahoma State left nothing to chance with a solid win over Baylor, bouncing back from last season's loss to the Bears in the Big 12 championship game.

Other wins by top-10 teams Georgia (which squeaked past Missouri), Ohio State (a rout of subpar Rutgers) and USC (which let Arizona State hang around before pulling away) didn't make the cut.

Which of Saturday's victors made the biggest statement? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.