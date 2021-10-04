Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer reveal their lists for the top teams in college football after an upset-filled Week 5. (2:25)

The top two teams in college football -- the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs -- have separated themselves from the pack, at least for the time being.

From there, things are more open to debate. In the latest AP Top 25, the Iowa Hawkeyes sit at No. 3 and the Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 4, with those two Big Ten powers set to square off Saturday. The Cincinnati Bearcats, fresh off a big win against Notre Dame at South Bend, are No. 5, while the Oklahoma Sooners of the Big 12 are No. 6.

Here's your chance to weigh in. Setting aside Alabama and Georgia, which of these undefeated teams is the best of the rest? Let your voice be heard in the Capital One Fan Vote.