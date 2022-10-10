Capital One Fan Vote: Which contender is in the most trouble in Week 7?

With college football season already hitting the halfway point, the contenders have been separating themselves from the pretenders. Week 7 will provide key tests for four unbeaten teams with playoff hopes.

Alabama, which barely hung on to beat Texas A&M last week, takes on No. 6 Tennessee in the biggest game at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium in recent memory. In another top-10 battle of unbeatens, Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State. In the Big 12, Oklahoma State tangles with TCU, which is fresh off a key win at Kansas, and in the Pac-12, USC faces its toughest challenge so far with a road trip to Utah.

Which of these four contenders -- Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State or USC -- is in the most trouble in Week 7? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.