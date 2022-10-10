Capital One Fan Vote: Which contender is in the most trouble in Week 7?

With college football season already hitting the halfway point, the contenders have been separating themselves from the pretenders. Week 7 will provide key tests for four unbeaten teams with playoff hopes.
Alabama, which barely hung on to beat Texas A&M last week, takes on No. 6 Tennessee in the biggest game at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium in recent memory. In another top-10 battle of unbeatens, Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State. In the Big 12, Oklahoma State tangles with TCU, which is fresh off a key win at Kansas, and in the Pac-12, USC faces its toughest challenge so far with a road trip to Utah.
Which of these four contenders -- Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma State or USC -- is in the most trouble in Week 7? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.
Which of these contenders is in the biggest trouble in Week 7?— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 9, 2022
