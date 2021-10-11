        <
        >

          Capital One Fan Vote: Which undefeated college football team outside the top four can make the playoff?

          play
          Michigan survives Nebraska on Moody's 39-yard FG (0:40)

          Jake Moody nails a field goal from 39 yards out as Michigan edges out Nebraska 32-29. (0:40)

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          There are 13 FBS teams who are undefeated through the first six weeks of the college football season. Four of them -- Georgia, Iowa, Cincinnati and Oklahoma -- hold the top four spots of the AP Top 25.

          Four more -- Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky and Oklahoma State -- are all ranked between eighth and 12th.

          Which of those four teams has the best chance to crash the party and make the College Football Playoff? Let your voice be heard in the Capital One Fan Vote.