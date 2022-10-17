Capital One Fan Vote: Who needs a bounce-back win the most?

Dreams of an unbeaten season are over for Alabama, USC, Oklahoma State and Penn State, but all is not lost. Any of these teams still could win their conference and even make it to the College Football Playoff, but their margin for error is exceedingly slim.

Looking to get back on track this week, the Crimson Tide host No. 24 Mississippi State, the Cowboys host No. 20 Texas and the Nittany Lions host Minnesota. USC will have to wait a week before getting back on the field Oct. 29 at Arizona.

