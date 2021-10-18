Capital One Fan Vote: Who is the best team in the Big Ten?

As the college football season has unfolded with a rising number of upsets and unexpected twists and turns, one thing that has emerged is a return to power of the Big Ten.

Even with No. 2 Iowa falling victim to the upset bug this weekend, the Big Ten still boasts four teams in the AP top 10, with the Hawkeyes slipping to No. 11. If No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Michigan and No. 7 Penn State can hold serve this weekend (No. 9 Michigan State is off), it would set up a pair of huge showdowns on Oct. 30, when the Buckeyes host the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines travel to East Lansing to face the Spartans.

