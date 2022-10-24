Capital One Fan Vote: Which one-loss team has the best chance at making the CFP?

We're down to six undefeated college football teams -- Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson and TCU -- and as that number continues to dwindle, it's safe to say the College Football Playoff likely will include at least a team or two without an unblemished record.

Some of the leading candidates that already have a loss on their résumés stated their case with impressive wins this weekend. Alabama bounced back from its loss to Tennessee by thumping Mississippi State, Oklahoma State rebounded with a comeback win over Texas, Oregon posted an impressive victory over previously unbeaten UCLA, and Penn State dominated Minnesota.

Which of these current one-loss teams -- Alabama, Oklahoma State, Oregon or Penn State -- has the best chance of making the playoff? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.