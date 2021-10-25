Capital One Fan Vote: Which top team are you most confident in?

The college football season starts to hit high gear Saturday as the schedule includes several showdowns for national title contenders.
No. 1 Georgia visits the Swamp to face the Florida Gators, and the Big Ten features a pair of big matchups with No. 6 Michigan playing at No. 8 Michigan State and No. 5 Ohio State hosting No. 20 Penn State.
Which top-10 title hopeful has the best chance of posting a critical victory this weekend: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan State? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.
Which of these top teams are you most confident will win Saturday?— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2021
Tell us in the @CapitalOne Fan Vote!