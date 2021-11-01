Capital One Fan Vote: Which unbeaten team (other than Georgia) can make most noise?

The number of unbeaten teams continues to dwindle, with Michigan, SMU and San Diego State each suffering their first loss this past weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs clearly are the No. 1 team in the land as things stand now, but which of the next four unbeaten teams in the rankings -- the Cincinnati Bearcats, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan State Spartans or Wake Forest Demon Deacons -- has the best chance of winning a game (or two?) in the College Football Playoff?
Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.
