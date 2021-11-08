Capital One Fan Vote: Who is the bigger threat to Georgia -- Alabama or Ohio State?

Jalyn Armour-Davis picks off Max Johnson, then Bryce Young capitalizes on the turnover with an 8-yard TD pass to John Metchie. (0:51)

With each passing week, the Georgia Bulldogs seem to be further establishing themselves as the team to beat in college football. The Dawgs' defense is ferocious, allowing just 6.6 points per game, and their offense has barely skipped a beat with former walk-on Stetson Bennett under center the past five games. And now No. 1 QB JT Daniels is healthy again.

But in this season of surprises, we know no one is invincible. So who is the bigger threat to the unbeaten Bulldogs: SEC rival Alabama or Big Ten power Ohio State?

