With just two weeks left in the regular season, college football is down to four unbeaten teams: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

The defending national champion Bulldogs have settled in as the No. 1 team in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff rankings, but certainly a lot can happen before we get to the playoffs on New Year's Eve.

Until then, we've got four undefeated teams to consider. In a hypothetical matchup with No. 1 Georgia, which other unbeaten -- Ohio State, Michigan or TCU -- would give the Dawgs the biggest test?

Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote!