Capital One Fan Vote: Which top-five team could fall this weekend?

The teams at the very top of the college football world made it through another week unscathed, but that may not be the case this weekend.

The Week 12 schedule should present some challenges for the top contenders for the College Football Playoff, with No. 2 Alabama playing No. 25 Arkansas, No. 3 Oregon hitting the road to face No. 24 Utah, No. 4 Ohio State hosting No. 7 Michigan State in another Big Ten showdown and No. 5 Cincinnati meeting SMU (8-2).

Which top-five team is most likely to take a critical loss Saturday? Let your voice be heard by participating in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.