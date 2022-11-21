Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?

The stage is set for the annual meeting between Ohio State and Michigan to live up to its nickname, The Game.

Although neither team was dominant in its most recent game -- Ohio State struggling before beating Maryland and Michigan needing a last-second field goal to beat Illinois -- both emerged unbeaten. That means the stakes will be high Saturday (noon ET at Ohio Stadium) in the 118th meeting of these historic rivals: a spot in the Big Ten championship game and the inside track for a spot in the College Football Playoff, not to mention the bragging rights each team's fan base so relishes.

