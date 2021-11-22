The annual meeting of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines always is one of the most anticipated college football games of the season. But this year the stakes are even higher than usual.

Both teams enter Saturday's showdown at the Big House in Ann Arbor with a 10-1 record and aspirations not only for the Big Ten title but a spot in the College Football Playoff. Further, the Buckeyes have won the last eight meetings in the storied rivalry. Can Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh finally beat his school's biggest nemesis after failing in his first five attempts?

