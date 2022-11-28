With a wild Rivalry Week behind us, the focus turns to the conference championship games, with four of the Power 5 matchups having serious College Football Playoff implications.

In the Pac-12 championship game, USC will face Utah, which handed the Trojans their one loss of the season. In the Big 12 title game, TCU tries to keep its unbeaten record intact against Kansas State, which suffered a 38-28 loss at TCU in October.

Defending national champion Georgia faces LSU in the SEC game, while Michigan, fresh off its big win over Ohio State, takes on Purdue.

Which of the four underdogs in these games -- Utah, Kansas State, LSU or Purdue -- has the best chance to pull off an upset? Let your voice be heard by voting in this week's Capital One Fan Vote.