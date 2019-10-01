Capital One Fan Vote: Who's your No. 1?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer provide their inaugural top five for the College Football Playoff. (3:20)

Several teams can stake a claim to the top spot in college football after five weeks.

Is it Alabama, which has yet to be seriously challenged and looks more dangerous offensively than ever before? Defending champ Clemson, which narrowly edged North Carolina, but has the skill players to beat anyone?

What about Georgia? The Bulldogs have the most impressive win of the bunch so far, with a victory over Notre Dame.

Ohio State, meanwhile, just keeps rolling, coming off a 48-7 rout of Nebraska. The Buckeyes have outscored opponents 262-43 this season.

Which of these four teams is your No. 1 so far? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.