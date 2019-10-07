        <
          Capital One Fan Vote: Who's most likely to win in Week 7?

          At least four teams with serious College Football Playoff aspirations will be challenged in Week 7.

          No. 5 LSU hosts No. 7 Florida, with the Gators coming off a huge win over Auburn. Notre Dame, meanwhile, hopes to take down rival USC in South Bend.

          No. 6 Oklahoma heads to Dallas for the Red River Showdown against Texas. And unbeaten Penn State travels to Iowa for what should be its toughest test of the season to date.

          Which of these four teams is most likely to win this week? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.

