Capital One Fan Vote: Who should be No. 1?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer both reveal their updated top five for the College Football Playoff, with LSU entering the top three and Oklahoma entering the top five for the first time. (3:15)

Midway through the season and there are plenty of teams that can make a strong case for being the nation's best team.

Top-ranked Alabama continues to roll following an impressive win in College Station over Texas A&M. No. 2 LSU probably has the most impressive collection of victories this year, beating Texas on the road and taking care of Florida in Death Valley.

Meanwhile, defending champion Clemson has slipped to No. 3 in the AP poll despite starting the season at No. 1 and not losing a game. And then there's Ohio State, which may be the most dominant team so far, and the one that many think looks the part of the best team in the land.

Which of these four teams deserves to be No. 1? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.