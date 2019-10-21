Capital One Fan Vote: Which one-loss, top-10 team is the best?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer both reveal their updated top five for the College Football Playoff, with LSU at the top of Jesse's list and Clemson at the top of Joey's list. (2:25)

As the season approaches the home stretch, there is a collection of one-loss teams still hoping to make a playoff push.

No. 9 Auburn gets the chance at a season-changing win on Saturday when it travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 2 LSU. With a victory, Gus Malzahn's crew is firmly in the playoff discussion.

No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Georgia square off on Nov. 2 in a game that will likely decide the SEC East and end playoff dreams for the loser. Meanwhile, the winner should be ticketed for the SEC title game, where a win would almost assuredly guarantee a CFP spot.

And then there's No. 8 Notre Dame, which lost a tough one to Georgia earlier, and will likely need some chaos to make the top four, since it will not get to play in a conference championship game.

Which one-loss team currently ranked in the top 10 is the best? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.