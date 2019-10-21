Capital One Fan Vote: Which one-loss, top-10 team is the best?

As the season approaches the home stretch, there is a collection of one-loss teams still hoping to make a playoff push.
No. 9 Auburn gets the chance at a season-changing win on Saturday when it travels to Baton Rouge to face No. 2 LSU. With a victory, Gus Malzahn's crew is firmly in the playoff discussion.
No. 7 Florida and No. 10 Georgia square off on Nov. 2 in a game that will likely decide the SEC East and end playoff dreams for the loser. Meanwhile, the winner should be ticketed for the SEC title game, where a win would almost assuredly guarantee a CFP spot.
And then there's No. 8 Notre Dame, which lost a tough one to Georgia earlier, and will likely need some chaos to make the top four, since it will not get to play in a conference championship game.
Which one-loss team currently ranked in the top 10 is the best? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.
