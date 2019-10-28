Capital One Fan Vote: Who should be No. 1 in college football?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer reveal their top five college football teams after Week 9. (2:26)

After nine weeks, three teams are separated by just eight points in the AP poll -- LSU, Alabama and Ohio State.

All three are undefeated heading into Week 10. Alabama and LSU, both 8-0 and on a bye this weekend, won't play until they face each other on Nov. 9 in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

Meanwhile, Ohio State is also off this week, and faces Maryland Nov. 9.

Who should be No. 1 in college football? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.