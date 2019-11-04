        <
          Capital One Fan Vote: Who wins LSU vs. Alabama?

          LSU-Alabama will highlight Week 11

          Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer look ahead to the key Week 11 matchups that will impact the CFP rankings, highlighted by LSU-Alabama. (3:40)

          1:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          As you may have heard, Alabama and LSU meet again this weekend in the latest version of the "Game of the Century" in Tuscaloosa.

          The No. 1 Tigers and No. 2 Crimson Tide meet with massive SEC West and College Football Playoff implications. The winner has an inside track to the top four.

          It's also a showdown with massive amounts of future NFL talent, led by quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow.

          So who wins the game? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.

