Capital One Fan Vote: Is Ohio State, LSU or Clemson the best unbeaten contender?

As we head into the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the committee will have its hands full.
No. 2 LSU went into Tuscaloosa and knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 46-41. No. 1 Ohio State smoked Maryland 73-14. Last week's No. 5, Clemson, won its fifth straight game by more than 31 points, beating NC State 55-10, winning its division in the process.
