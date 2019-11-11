        <
        >

          Capital One Fan Vote: Is Ohio State, LSU or Clemson the best unbeaten contender?

          play
          LSU with statement win for CFP (2:29)

          Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer break down their latest top 5 for the College Football Playoff rankings. (2:29)

          1:05 PM ET
          ESPN

          As we head into the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings, the committee will have its hands full.

          No. 2 LSU went into Tuscaloosa and knocked off No. 3 Alabama, 46-41. No. 1 Ohio State smoked Maryland 73-14. Last week's No. 5, Clemson, won its fifth straight game by more than 31 points, beating NC State 55-10, winning its division in the process.

          So who's your No. 1? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.

