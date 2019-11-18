Capital One Fan Vote: Will Bama, Georgia, Oklahoma or Oregon make the playoff?

With two weeks to go in the regular season, there are three remaining undefeated teams: LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. If they win out, they're obviously making the College Football Playoff.
Which team is most likely to join them? Can Alabama, even without Tua Tagovailoa, make a run? Can Georgia get by LSU in the SEC title game to force its way in? Then there's Oklahoma and Oregon as potential 1-loss conference champions.
So who is the most likely of those teams to make the playoff? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.
Which of these teams is most likely to make the Playoff?— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2019
Tell us in this week's @CapitalOne Fan Vote!