Capital One Fan Vote: Will Bama, Georgia, Oklahoma or Oregon make the playoff?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer break down which teams they believe are still in the College Football Playoff and if Alabama's chances of making it are slipping away. (2:21)

With two weeks to go in the regular season, there are three remaining undefeated teams: LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. If they win out, they're obviously making the College Football Playoff.

Which team is most likely to join them? Can Alabama, even without Tua Tagovailoa, make a run? Can Georgia get by LSU in the SEC title game to force its way in? Then there's Oklahoma and Oregon as potential 1-loss conference champions.

So who is the most likely of those teams to make the playoff? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.