          Capital One Fan Vote: Will Bama, Georgia, Oklahoma or Oregon make the playoff?

          play
          Is Alabama losing hope for the CFP? (2:21)

          Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer break down which teams they believe are still in the College Football Playoff and if Alabama's chances of making it are slipping away. (2:21)

          5:05 PM ET
          ESPN

          With two weeks to go in the regular season, there are three remaining undefeated teams: LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. If they win out, they're obviously making the College Football Playoff.

          Which team is most likely to join them? Can Alabama, even without Tua Tagovailoa, make a run? Can Georgia get by LSU in the SEC title game to force its way in? Then there's Oklahoma and Oregon as potential 1-loss conference champions.

          So who is the most likely of those teams to make the playoff? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.

