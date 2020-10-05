Capital One Fan Vote: Which top four team has impressed you the most so far?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer give their rankings for the top five teams in college football and take a look at some notable games in Week 6. (3:33)

The first month of a college football season unlike any other is in the books. And while just about everything has been different this year, some things remain the same.

Clemson and Alabama remain atop the rankings, and have looked dominant. The Tigers are coming off a 41-23 win over Virginia to move to 3-0, while the Tide walloped previously No. 13 Texas A&M, 52-24 to improve to 2-0.

But they have company at the top. Georgia and Florida have both raced out to 2-0 starts to secure top-four spots in the AP poll. The Bulldogs have arguably the nation's best defense and might have found the answer at quarterback with Stetson Bennett IV leading a dominant 27-6 win over Auburn. And in Gainesville, the combination of QB Kyle Trask and TE Kyle Pitts has been unstoppable, as the Gators have rolled up a combined 89 points in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina.

So who has been the most impressive so far? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.