Capital One Fan Vote: Predicting the winner of Alabama vs. Georgia

As Week 5 of the college football season ends, Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer both bring the North Carolina Tar Heels into their top five college football teams. (2:56)

This is the game we've been waiting for.

No. 2 Alabama and its high-flying offense against No. 3 Georgia and its stifling defense. Nick Saban putting his perfect 21-0 record against former assistants on the line against Kirby Smart, the protege who has come the closest to knocking off the boss.

The winner Saturday night will establish itself as the class of the SEC and put itself in great position to earn a College Football Playoff berth.

So who will win the big game? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.