Capital One Fan Vote: Which unbeaten team outside the top four has best playoff chance?

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 poll -- Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame, respectively -- remain unbeaten. But which undefeated team outside that group has the best chance of crashing the playoff party?
Is it No. 6 Oklahoma State, at 4-0 and representing the Big 12's best chance at making the CFP? What about Group of 5 favorite Cincinnati, which is also 4-0 and right behind the Cowboys at No. 7 in the poll?
Then there's independent BYU, which has raced past its competition to a 6-0 mark and No. 11 spot in the poll. And better late than never is Wisconsin, which is 1-0 and all the way up to No. 9 following a convincing opening week win over Illinois.
So which of these four teams has the best chance of making the playoff?
