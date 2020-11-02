Capital One Fan Vote: Who's the best team in the country?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer disagree on who should sit in the No. 5 spot going into Week 10 of the college football regular season. (2:26)

The top four teams in the AP Top 25 poll -- Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame, respectively -- keep rolling along. But that's sure to change this weekend when the Trevor Lawrence-less Tigers head to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish.

Meanwhile, Alabama and Ohio State show no signs of slowing down, having dispatched all comers so far.

