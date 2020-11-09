Capital One Fan Vote: Which team outside the top four is best?

There's a new No. 1 in the AP Top 25 college football poll following Notre Dame's win over Clemson, but the top four remains the same.

Alabama takes over the top spot, while the Fighting Irish move up to No. 2, Ohio State slots in at No. 3 and Clemson falls to No. 4.

But after those four is where it gets interesting. There is the undefeated, non-Power 5 duo of BYU and Cincinnati. And then there are the surging, one-loss SEC contenders Florida and Texas A&M.

