Capital One Fan Vote: Who poses the biggest threat to Alabama?

Joey Galloway and Jesse Palmer rank their top five teams and discuss if Cincinnati can make the College Football Playoff without playing a Power 5 team. (3:14)

Alabama remains on top of the AP Top 25 college football poll for at least another week. Fellow unbeatens Notre Dame and Ohio State are right behind the Crimson Tide.

And there's a good chance we could see Nick Saban's squad face off against either the Irish or the Buckeyes come playoff time.

