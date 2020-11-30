        <
        >

          Capital One Fan Vote: Who would win this non-Power 5 playoff of undefeated teams?

          play
          Who's in and who's out after Week 13 in college football? (2:49)

          Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway give their College Football Playoff picks after Week 13. (2:49)

          1:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The teams leading the College Football Playoff chase seem clear. Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State (assuming the Buckeyes can play enough games) are at the top, while SEC contenders like Texas A&M and Florida are trying to break through.

          But what about those outside the Power 5? From Cincinnati and BYU to Coastal Carolina and Marshall, it's been a banner year for schools outside the power conferences.

          So what would happen if those four teams had their own playoff? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.