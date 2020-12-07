Capital One Fan Vote: Who has the best shot at beating Alabama?

Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway don't see much movement in the Top 5 after Week 14, but expect that Week 15 matchups, such as Michigan vs. No. 4 Ohio State, could rock the boat. (2:38)

What will it take to shake up the Top 5? (2:38)

As impressive as Notre Dame has been this season, Alabama has established itself as the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Poll and also holds the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.

But do the Irish have the best shot at knocking off the Crimson Tide? Or, like they did two years ago in the national title game, is it Trevor Lawrence and Clemson? What about Ohio State? Or even Florida, which will face Alabama in the SEC title game on Dec. 19?

So which team has the best shot at taking down Nick Saban's crew? Let us know in the Capital One Fan Vote.