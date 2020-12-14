Capital One Fan Vote: Who will win the Clemson-Notre Dame rematch?

Jesse Palmer and Joey Galloway take a look at the final weekend of college football to project which teams have the best shot at making it into the top five for a shot at the CFP. (2:37)

When Clemson traveled to South Bend to take on Notre Dame earlier this year, it was without star QB Trevor Lawrence and ended up losing one of the games of the year, 47-40 in double-overtime. But now the Tigers get their shot at revenge.

Dabo Swinney's squad has its leader back and will be playing for a shot at the College Football Playoff. Is Brian Kelly's crew in regardless? Maybe, but they certainly don't want to give the committee anything to think about.

