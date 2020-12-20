The start of bowl season and the College Football Playoff is almost upon us. Here's a look at all of this year's games.
(All times Eastern)
College Football Playoff National Championship
College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
Jan. 11: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
Jan. 1: 4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
Jan. 1: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Bowl schedule
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Appalachian State vs. North Texas
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tulane vs. Nevada
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
UCF vs. BYU
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Montgomery Bowl
Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Hawai'i vs. Houston
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Marshall vs. Buffalo
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Noon on ABC and the ESPN App
Cure Bowl
Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Louisiana vs. UTSA
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
LendingTree Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix)
10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 28
Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Miami
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30pm ET on 12/29 on ESPN and the ESPN app
Valero Alamo Bowl
Texas vs. Colorado
Alamodome (San Antonio)
9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Oklahoma vs. Florida
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Arizona Bowl
Ball State vs. San Jose State
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
2 p.m. on CBSSN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
West Virginia vs. TBD
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Mercari Texas Bowl
TBD vs. TCU
NRG Stadium (Houston)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Cincinnati vs. Georgia
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Auburn vs. Northwestern
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
NC State vs TBD
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Iowa State
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App
Capital One Orange Bowl
Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App