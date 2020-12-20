Heather Dinich breaks down the reasons Notre Dame was able to keep its No. 4 ranking in the CFP despite losing to Clemson in the ACC championship game. (1:20)

How Notre Dame stayed in the CFP top 4 (1:20)

The start of bowl season and the College Football Playoff is almost upon us. Here's a look at all of this year's games.

(All times Eastern)

College Football Playoff National Championship

College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Jan. 11: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Jan. 1: 4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

Jan. 1: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Bowl schedule

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Appalachian State vs. North Texas

Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 22

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tulane vs. Nevada

Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

UCF vs. BYU

FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 23

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Montgomery Bowl

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl

Hawai'i vs. Houston

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl

Marshall vs. Buffalo

Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 26

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Noon on ABC and the ESPN App

Cure Bowl

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Louisiana vs. UTSA

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)

3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State

Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Chase Field (Phoenix)

10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 28

Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 29

Cheez-It Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Miami

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

5:30pm ET on 12/29 on ESPN and the ESPN app

Valero Alamo Bowl

Texas vs. Colorado

Alamodome (San Antonio)

9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Oklahoma vs. Florida

AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Dec. 31

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Arizona Bowl

Ball State vs. San Jose State

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

2 p.m. on CBSSN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

West Virginia vs. TBD

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Mercari Texas Bowl

TBD vs. TCU

NRG Stadium (Houston)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Jan. 1

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Cincinnati vs. Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Auburn vs. Northwestern

Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

NC State vs TBD

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

Oregon vs. Iowa State

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

Capital One Orange Bowl

Texas A&M vs. North Carolina

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App