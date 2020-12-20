        <
          College football bowl game schedule for 2020-21: Dates, times, locations, games

            The start of bowl season and the College Football Playoff is almost upon us. Here's a look at all of this year's games.

            (All times Eastern)

            College Football Playoff National Championship

            College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T
            Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
            Jan. 11: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at The Rose Bowl Game Presented by Capital One
            No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame
            AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
            Jan. 1: 4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
            No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
            Jan. 1: 8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Bowl schedule

            Dec. 21

            Myrtle Beach Bowl
            Appalachian State vs. North Texas
            Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
            2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 22

            Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
            Tulane vs. Nevada
            Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
            UCF vs. BYU
            FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
            7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 23
            R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
            Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern
            Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Montgomery Bowl
            Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic
            Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
            7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2 and the ESPN App

            Dec. 24

            New Mexico Bowl
            Hawai'i vs. Houston
            Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 25

            Camellia Bowl
            Marshall vs. Buffalo
            Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
            2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 26

            Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
            Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
            Noon on ABC and the ESPN App

            Cure Bowl

            Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina
            Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
            Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

            SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
            Louisiana vs. UTSA
            Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas)
            3:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            LendingTree Bowl

            Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State
            Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
            Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
            7 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Guaranteed Rate Bowl
            Chase Field (Phoenix)
            10:15 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 28

            Military Bowl Presented by Perspecta
            Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
            2:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 29

            Cheez-It Bowl

            Oklahoma State vs. Miami
            Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
            5:30pm ET on 12/29 on ESPN and the ESPN app

            Valero Alamo Bowl

            Texas vs. Colorado
            Alamodome (San Antonio)
            9 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 30

            Duke's Mayo Bowl
            Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin
            Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
            Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

            TransPerfect Music City Bowl
            Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
            3:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
            Oklahoma vs. Florida
            AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
            8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Dec. 31

            Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
            Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
            Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Arizona Bowl
            Ball State vs. San Jose State
            Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
            2 p.m. on CBSSN

            AutoZone Liberty Bowl

            West Virginia vs. TBD
            Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
            4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Mercari Texas Bowl

            TBD vs. TCU
            NRG Stadium (Houston)
            8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Jan. 1

            TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
            Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
            Noon on ESPN2 and the ESPN App

            Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
            Cincinnati vs. Georgia
            Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
            Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Vrbo Citrus Bowl

            Auburn vs. Northwestern
            Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
            1 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            Jan. 2

            TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

            NC State vs TBD
            TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
            Noon on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Outback Bowl
            Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
            12:30 p.m. on ABC and the ESPN App

            PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
            Oregon vs. Iowa State
            State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
            4 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App

            Capital One Orange Bowl
            Texas A&M vs. North Carolina
            Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
            8 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App