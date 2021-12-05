        <
        >

          College football bowl game schedule for 2021-22 - Dates, times, matchups

          play
          Luke Fickell: Cincy is ready to step up against Bama (1:39)

          Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell reacts to the Bearcats making the College Football Playoff and the challenge they are facing going up against Alabama. (1:39)

          3:00 PM ET
          • ESPN

          College football bowl season is almost here. There will be 44 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff and the national championship games, beginning Friday, Dec. 17, and ending on Monday, Jan. 10.

          Here's a look at all of this season's games.

          (All times Eastern)

          Bowl schedule

          Friday, Dec. 17

          Bahamas Bowl
          Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tailgreeter Cure Bowl | Tickets
          Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
          6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 18

          RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl | Tickets
          Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Cricket Celebration Bowl | Tickets
          South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
          Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

          PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl | Tickets
          UTEP vs. Fresno State
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl | Tickets
          UAB vs. BYU
          3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          LendingTree Bowl | Tickets
          Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl | Tickets
          Utah State vs. Oregon State
          7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Tickets
          Louisiana vs. Marshall
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Dec 20

          Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct | Tickets
          Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 21

          Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Tickets
          Kent State vs. Wyoming
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | Tickets
          UTSA vs. San Diego State
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Wednesday, Dec. 22

          Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
          Missouri vs. Army
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 23

          Frisco Football Classic
          North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | Tickets
          UCF vs. Florida
          7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 24

          EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl | Tickets
          Memphis vs. Hawai'i
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Dec. 25

          TaxAct Camellia Bowl
          Georgia State vs. Ball State
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Dec. 27

          Quick Lane Bowl | Tickets
          Western Michigan vs. Nevada
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Military Bowl presented by Peraton | Tickets
          Boston College vs. East Carolina
          2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Dec. 28

          TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Tickets
          Houston vs. Auburn
          Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

          SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
          Air Force vs. Louisville
          3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Tickets
          Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
          6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | Tickets
          UCLA vs. NC State
          8 p.m., Fox

          Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Tickets
          West Virginia vs. Minnesota
          10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Wednesday, Dec. 29

          Wasabi Fenway Bowl | Tickets
          SMU vs. Virginia
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Tickets
          Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
          2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Cheez-It Bowl | Tickets
          Clemson vs. Iowa State
          5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Valero Alamo Bowl | Tickets
          Oregon vs. Oklahoma
          9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Thursday, Dec. 30

          Duke's Mayo Bowl | Tickets
          North Carolina vs. South Carolina
          11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Tickets
          Tennessee vs. Purdue
          3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | Tickets
          Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
          7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Tickets
          Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
          10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Friday, Dec. 31

          TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Tickets
          Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
          11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Tickets
          Washington State vs. Miami
          12:30 p.m., CBS

          Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Tickets
          Central Michigan vs. Boise State
          2 p.m.

          CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Tickets
          No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama
          3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl | Tickets
          No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan
          7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Saturday, Jan. 1

          Outback Bowl | Tickets
          Penn State vs. Arkansas
          Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

          Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Tickets
          Iowa vs. Kentucky
          1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

          PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Tickets
          Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
          1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Rose Bowl Game | Tickets
          Ohio State vs. Utah
          5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Allstate Sugar Bowl | Tickets
          Ole Miss vs. Baylor
          8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Tuesday, Jan. 4

          Texas Bowl | Tickets
          LSU vs. Kansas State
          9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

          Monday, Jan. 10

          CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T | Tickets
          8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App