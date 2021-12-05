Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell reacts to the Bearcats making the College Football Playoff and the challenge they are facing going up against Alabama. (1:39)

Luke Fickell: Cincy is ready to step up against Bama (1:39)

College football bowl season is almost here. There will be 44 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff and the national championship games, beginning Friday, Dec. 17, and ending on Monday, Jan. 10.

Here's a look at all of this season's games.

(All times Eastern)

Bowl schedule

Friday, Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

Tailgreeter Cure Bowl | Tickets

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina

6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl | Tickets

Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cricket Celebration Bowl | Tickets

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Noon, ABC and the ESPN App

PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl | Tickets

UTEP vs. Fresno State

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl | Tickets

UAB vs. BYU

3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

LendingTree Bowl | Tickets

Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl | Tickets

Utah State vs. Oregon State

7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Tickets

Louisiana vs. Marshall

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct | Tickets

Old Dominion vs. Tulsa

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Tickets

Kent State vs. Wyoming

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | Tickets

UTSA vs. San Diego State

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Missouri vs. Army

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic

North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | Tickets

UCF vs. Florida

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl | Tickets

Memphis vs. Hawai'i

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl

Georgia State vs. Ball State

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl | Tickets

Western Michigan vs. Nevada

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Military Bowl presented by Peraton | Tickets

Boston College vs. East Carolina

2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Tickets

Houston vs. Auburn

Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Air Force vs. Louisville

3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Tickets

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech

6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | Tickets

UCLA vs. NC State

8 p.m., Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Tickets

West Virginia vs. Minnesota

10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl | Tickets

SMU vs. Virginia

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Tickets

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl | Tickets

Clemson vs. Iowa State

5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl | Tickets

Oregon vs. Oklahoma

9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl | Tickets

North Carolina vs. South Carolina

11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Tickets

Tennessee vs. Purdue

3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | Tickets

Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Tickets

Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Tickets

Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M

11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Tickets

Washington State vs. Miami

12:30 p.m., CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Tickets

Central Michigan vs. Boise State

2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Tickets

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama

3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl | Tickets

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan

7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl | Tickets

Penn State vs. Arkansas

Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Tickets

Iowa vs. Kentucky

1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Tickets

Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game | Tickets

Ohio State vs. Utah

5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl | Tickets

Ole Miss vs. Baylor

8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Texas Bowl | Tickets

LSU vs. Kansas State

9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T | Tickets

8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App