College football bowl season is almost here. There will be 44 bowl games, including the College Football Playoff and the national championship games, beginning Friday, Dec. 17, and ending on Monday, Jan. 10.
Here's a look at all of this season's games.
(All times Eastern)
Bowl schedule
Friday, Dec. 17
Bahamas Bowl
Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
Tailgreeter Cure Bowl | Tickets
Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina
6 p.m., ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 18
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl | Tickets
Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cricket Celebration Bowl | Tickets
South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Noon, ABC and the ESPN App
PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl | Tickets
UTEP vs. Fresno State
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl | Tickets
UAB vs. BYU
3:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
LendingTree Bowl | Tickets
Eastern Michigan vs. Liberty
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl | Tickets
Utah State vs. Oregon State
7:30 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl | Tickets
Louisiana vs. Marshall
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec 20
Myrtle Beach Bowl Presented by TaxAct | Tickets
Old Dominion vs. Tulsa
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Tickets
Kent State vs. Wyoming
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | Tickets
UTSA vs. San Diego State
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Missouri vs. Army
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic
North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | Tickets
UCF vs. Florida
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl | Tickets
Memphis vs. Hawai'i
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl
Georgia State vs. Ball State
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl | Tickets
Western Michigan vs. Nevada
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Military Bowl presented by Peraton | Tickets
Boston College vs. East Carolina
2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Tickets
Houston vs. Auburn
Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Air Force vs. Louisville
3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Tickets
Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech
6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | Tickets
UCLA vs. NC State
8 p.m., Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl | Tickets
West Virginia vs. Minnesota
10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl | Tickets
SMU vs. Virginia
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Tickets
Maryland vs. Virginia Tech
2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Bowl | Tickets
Clemson vs. Iowa State
5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl | Tickets
Oregon vs. Oklahoma
9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl | Tickets
North Carolina vs. South Carolina
11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Tickets
Tennessee vs. Purdue
3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl | Tickets
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Tickets
Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Tickets
Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Tickets
Washington State vs. Miami
12:30 p.m., CBS
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Tickets
Central Michigan vs. Boise State
2 p.m.
CFP Semifinal - Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | Tickets
No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama
3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP Semifinal - Capital One Orange Bowl | Tickets
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan
7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl | Tickets
Penn State vs. Arkansas
Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Tickets
Iowa vs. Kentucky
1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Tickets
Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State
1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Rose Bowl Game | Tickets
Ohio State vs. Utah
5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Allstate Sugar Bowl | Tickets
Ole Miss vs. Baylor
8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Texas Bowl | Tickets
LSU vs. Kansas State
9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T | Tickets
8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App